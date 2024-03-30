Indy Indians phenom donates $100 to Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Indians phenom Paul Skenes says he’ll donate $100 for every strikeout this season to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports veterans and first responders.

“Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation’s veterans and first responders,” Skenes wrote Thursday on X. “I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season.”

Skenes says his goal is to raise $100,000. That would be 1,000 strikeouts, although he’s also seeking donations through the foundation’s website.

Actor Gary Sinise began his foundation in 2011 after a long stint of volunteering, fundraising, and performing for veterans, first responders and their allies. Sinise then took that experience and began his foundation, which has grown over the years.

Skenes was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of LSU. He signed for a record-setting $9.2 million. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that he would start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. The 6-foot-6-inch, right-handed pitcher is the third ranked prospect in baseball.

“It’s not every season that you get a player of this caliber and magnitude in Triple-A,” said Cheyne Reiter, director of communications with the Indianapolis Indians. “With a fastball that touches 102 mph and a wipeout slider, Paul Skenes falls into the category of a must-see talent. Indians fans are in for a treat every time he takes the mound at Victory Field.”

The Indianapolis team’s season opened Friday night at Louisville. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday against Memphis.