Indy Lights to be rebranded as Indy NXT, announces 2023 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, AL - MAY 01: Matthew Brabham (83) leads Kyffin Simpson (21) and Hunter McElrea (27) off of turn five during the Indy Lights event held prior to the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on May 1, 2022 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is rebranding its Indy Lights developmental series. The racing series will be known as Indy NXT, IndyCar announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after the racing series made sweeping changes at the start of the 2022 season. Some of the changes included; integration in paddock spaces, digital assets, and race officiating.

The changes announced Thursday are aimed at inspiring and relating to fans in Generation Z. Firestone will be the official sponsor and tire supplier of Indy NXT.

“INDY NXT will feature a new generation of global racing talent, competing vigorously for podiums and the opportunity to join the elite ranks of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” IndyCar announced Thursday.

The racing series also announced their 2023 racing schedule, which will stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.