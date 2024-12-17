Indy native and former Mr. Basketball Dick Van Arsdale dies
(WISH) — Indianapolis native and 1961 Indiana Mr. Basketball Dick Van Arsdale has died. He was 81 years old.
The Phoenix Suns announced Van Arsdale’s death in a statement on Monday.
Van Arsdale shared the 1961 Indiana Mr. Basketball honor with his twin brother, Tom. They both attended Indiana University and played for head coach Branch McCracken there.
Van Arsdale was named to the All-Big Ten team in his sophomore season with the Hoosiers, averaging over 22 points per game that season.
He was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 1965 NBA Draft.
He played three years in New York before he was the Phoenix Suns first pick in the 1968 expansion draft.
Van Arsdale played nine seasons with the Suns and was an All-Star in the first three seasons he was there.
Van Arsdale is survived by Tom, who he played with for one season with the Suns.