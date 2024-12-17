Indy native and former Mr. Basketball Dick Van Arsdale dies

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former Suns player Dick Van Arsdale is introduced to the new Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Jazz 126-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Indianapolis native and 1961 Indiana Mr. Basketball Dick Van Arsdale has died. He was 81 years old.

The Phoenix Suns announced Van Arsdale’s death in a statement on Monday.

Van Arsdale shared the 1961 Indiana Mr. Basketball honor with his twin brother, Tom. They both attended Indiana University and played for head coach Branch McCracken there.

Van Arsdale was named to the All-Big Ten team in his sophomore season with the Hoosiers, averaging over 22 points per game that season.

He was drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 1965 NBA Draft.

He played three years in New York before he was the Phoenix Suns first pick in the 1968 expansion draft.

Van Arsdale played nine seasons with the Suns and was an All-Star in the first three seasons he was there.

Van Arsdale is survived by Tom, who he played with for one season with the Suns.