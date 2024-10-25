Indy RBI offers free baseball and softball clinic at Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy RBI is coming off one of its most successful seasons since its inception in 1996. The program just wrapped up its fall season, and will continue to serve youth baseball and softball players in the inner city with a free clinic at Butler University.

“We are honored to partner with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation,” said Mike Lennox, executive director for Indy RBI. “Badges for Baseball is one of our most meaningful programs, and we are grateful that 125 of our RBI kids will be able to attend this special baseball clinic at Butler University.”

The clinic will be held Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Butler University’s Bulldog Park.

According to its website, “The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation helps strengthen America’s most underserved communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks, partnering with law enforcement and youth service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national

mentoring initiatives.”

Indy RBI is the Indianapolis affiliate of Major League Baseball’s RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) initiative. Over 25,000 boys and girls ages 3-18 have played in Indy RBI, the area’s premier urban baseball and softball program.