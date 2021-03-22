Indy Street Team volunteers working to help attendees during March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Volunteers with the Indy Street Team can be seen wearing blue and helping people get around downtown.

They’re the guide to an enjoyable March Madness experience. The Indy Street Team is one of many volunteer groups put together by the Indiana Sports Corp.

President Ryan Vaughn told News 8, “Our volunteer groups here are very diverse, young, over 18-years-old, all the way up to fully retired. You can volunteer at different levels. If you only have maybe four hours to give, great.”

“Whenever there’s an opportunity to volunteer for some cool things happening in our city I’m going to sign up,” said volunteer Tamara Cypress.

The Indy Street Team will answer questions, whether it’s to a first-time visitor in the Circle City or a resident returning to downtown. Volunteers will point you in the right direction while showing Hoosier hospitality.

“Just having someone greet you when you’re in a new city, obviously you can go to your phone, but there’s nothing like that interaction,” Cypress said. “So, having someone greet you and show you the way without having to go in circles is absolutely a benefit.”

Not everyone will be able to watch the tournament from inside the arenas due to COVID-19 restrictions, but no need to worry. The Indy Street Team is giving their best recommendations on where to go, eat, shop and what to see. Volunteers are letting people know that there’s something for everyone to do in the Circle City.

“I actually enjoy walking around and being able to interact with people. It’s nice to safely be out here and to answer questions about a city that I actually love and adore and be able to share all of the cool places that we have,” mentioned volunteer Susan Decker.

It’s the Indy Street Team who are on the frontlines that help make March Madness the place to be.



“I really hope someone finds a restaurant or a business to support,” added Cypress. “People really want to make sure that their doors are open and they’re here to serve.”