Indy to host 2027 & 2028 NCAA D-II Swimming and Diving Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NCAA announced that Indianapolis will be the host for the 2027 and 2028 Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Indiana Sports Corp and the Great Lakes Valley Conference will be the hosts for the event. The championships will be at the IU Natatorium.

There will be 15 regional and national championships in the state of Indiana in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

2028 will also have the Women’s Final Four, as well as the Division II and III Women’s Basketball National Championships, which was previously announced. It will be the second time that Indianapolis will host all three national championships in the same weekend.