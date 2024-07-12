Indy to host NCAA Women’s Championship in 2028

Texas players defend as North Carolina State players pass the ball during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Portland, Ore. North Carolina State won 76-66. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City scores another big win. The NCAA announced Friday that Indy will host the NCAA women’s national championship in 2028.

Indianapolis was also named as a committee chair. It was announced Thursday that Indianapolis will also host the 2026 Men’s Final Four, and the Division II and Division III men’s basketball championship games.

All three divisions will be crowned over the same weekend from March 31- April 2. This is the city’s third time hosting the event.

Indianapolis previously hosted the Women’s Final Four, with IU Indy and Horizon League serving as host in 2016 and in Dallas last year.

The games are scheduled to take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.