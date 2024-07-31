Indy to host upcoming Big Ten basketball tournaments

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 17: Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini are reflected in the trophy as confetti falls after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center during the Championship game of the Big Ten Tournament on March 17, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Fighting Illini defeated the Badgers 93-87. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is adding several major sporting events to its schedule for the next couple of years.

The Indiana Sports Corp announced Wednesday that The Big Ten Conference has picked Indianapolis to be its host for four upcoming Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments.

The 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is set for March 5 – 9, followed shortly after by the 2025 TIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament from March 12- 16.

Indianapolis will host the women’s tournament — and the Men’s Final Four — in 2026. The men’s tournament will return to the Circle City in 2027.

Both tournaments will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and will be the first to feature a 15-team field from the 18-team conference following the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington earlier this summer.

Indianapolis has an extensive history of hosting both the Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, according to the Indiana Sports Corp. The Circle City has “previously hosted the Women’s Tournament 27 times and the Men’s Tournament 13 times, each most recently in 2022,” they said in a release.

Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp president, says the partnership to host the tournaments will continue the city’s “storied tradition of Big Ten basketball while working to further enhance the tournament experience for the member institutions, student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Ticket sales for each tournament will be announced at a later date.