Indy Ultimate walk-run to celebrate landmarks on city’s 200th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fifth annual Indy Ultimate is still on for Saturday, and this year’s race is special for a variety of reasons.

First of all, the 2020 Indy Ultimate is an “Official Indianapolis Bicentennial Community Project.”

“It’s really a celebration of Indy. It celebrates all the arts, culture, and really sports venues through Indy, which is really the highlight of the event. And really in general, it’s just to come out, have fun, run the bases at Victory Field, kick a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium, and really just experience something about Indy that you’ve never seen before,” said Brett Kramer, Indiana Sports Corp public relations director.

Secondly, the run-walk is a chance to explore some of the city’s landmarks that Hoosiers have missed visiting the last few months during the coronavirus panademic.

Kramer said, “We all really miss sports right now. So we’re hoping this event will get people missing it a little bit less. They can finally get to Victory Field. Yeah, it’s not an Indians game, but it’s still great.”

Finally, the race is supporting an area of need for the Indianapolis community. Part of registration fees will be donated to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association to support Indiana hospitality workers due to the impacts of COVID-19.

New to this year’s event: a 5.5 mile downtown adventure race-walk will have extra safety measures in place.

Kramer said, “Safety is our top priority for this event.”

Indiana Sports Corp will provide hand-sanitizing stations and masks along the race route. Event organizers also will send runners and walkers through a staggered start to ensure proper social distancing.

Registration is still open for the 2020 Indy Ultimate online.