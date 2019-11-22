Bourdais to leave IndyCar, move to IMSA after split with team

Sebastien Bourdais prepares during practice for the NTT IndyCar Series-DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

(AP) — Sébastien Bourdais has parted ways with Dale Coyne Racing and will move from IndyCar to sports cars in IMSA in 2020.

The announcement came after several weeks of negotiations between Coyne and Bourdais, who had a year remaining on his contract but support from engine provider Honda had been pulled for the Frenchman after Bourdais failed to score any manufacturer points in 2019.

Bourdais is tied with Will Power for sixth on the all-time IndyCar wins list with 37 victories.

He raced in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005, from 2012-2016 and in 2018 and 2019.