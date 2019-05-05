IndyCar drivers hit the red carpet at Rev Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The month of May is upon us, and drivers cannot wait to get going on the track.

"I mean, ultimately the race. That's what it's all about for us. But at the same time, this event is so unique. Being back in Indianapolis for the last 10 years and being a part of this through the whole month and seeing how the city embraces it," said driver James Hinchcliffe.

"It's what we're racing for essentially. The Indy 500 is the one everyone wants to win more than a championship even. It's big, it's exciting, it's stressful. Hopefully it's a fun month," said driver Ed Carpenter.

"Excited. This is the last day I have to party. Looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be a great month," said driver Tony Kanaan.

There's still time before we find out who the best driver is in the month of May. However, there is one score we can settle: best-dressed driver of the night.

"Probably Hinchcliffe. He's got that dancing with the stars style. He's always on the flahsy side. He gets my vote, for sure," said Zach Veach.