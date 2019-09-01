Newgarden avoids opening lap crash at Portland

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 06: Graham Rahal of the United States, driver of the #15 Fleet Cost & Care Honda, sits in his car during practice for the NTT IndyCar Series DXC – Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 06, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden dropped to the back of the field at the start of Sunday’s race at Portland International Raceway to avoid a multi-car crash in the opening turn.

Newgarden had a poor qualifying effort for the penultimate race for the season and started 13th, in the middle of a dicey pack of cars all jockeying for track position at the drop of the green flag. As expected, the course became clogged, and an aggressive move by Graham Rahal triggered a multi-car accident.

Among those collected were Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates James Hinchcliffe and Conor Daly, who was in a rare live tryout for that seat next season.

All four of the championship contenders avoided the accident. Newgarden began the race with a 38-point lead over Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud.