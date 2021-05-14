IndyCar

Race fans return to IMS for GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Race fans are set to return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2019 to watch the GMR Grand Prix.

IMS officials are making sure fans will have a safe experience.

There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands.

IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations available.

Face masks must be worn at the track. There will not be temperature screenings upon entry. But there will be vaccinations for spectators available at first aid stations located inside gates 1, 6 and 9.

Tickets are still available for practice and qualifications. Those can be purchased online at ims.com or by walking up at the gates. It’s $20 for general admission Friday and $35 on Saturday for race day.

Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS app or through the web browser.

All concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments are accepted as well as credit and debit transactions.

Paid public parking is available both days in lots 1a, 2 and main gate parking lots. It’s $10 on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Free parking is available in lot 7 on both days.

Gates open Saturday morning at 7:30 and the race will start that afternoon at 2:45.

New Indianapolis colts quarterback Carson Wentz will deliver the command to start engines at the track.