IndyCar

Recipient of IndyCar driver Clauson's lungs visits Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:33 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Three years ago, IndyCar driver Bryan Clauson died in a crash on a Kansas race track.

Clauson was an organ donor.

On Friday, the man who received Clauson's lungs was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

Watch the video as News 8's 500 correspondent Laura Steele talks with double lung recipient Dan Gerdes of Nebraska about the emotional experience and being at the Driven 2 Safe Lives garage.

