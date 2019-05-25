Recipient of IndyCar driver Clauson's lungs visits Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Three years ago, IndyCar driver Bryan Clauson died in a crash on a Kansas race track.

Clauson was an organ donor.

On Friday, the man who received Clauson's lungs was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dan Gerdes of Nebraska about the emotional experience and being at the Driven 2 Safe Lives garage.