‘We’re going to have fans at the Indianapolis 500,’ IMS leader says

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said Friday that the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May will have fans.

The question: How many?

“When you start thinking about the numbers in the state of Indiana and Indianapolis are going in the right direction, the vaccines are becoming available. … So right now, I would tell you we’re going to have fans at the Indianapolis 500. It’s just going to be a matter of how many, how it looks, and we just all have to be patient. … If those numbers keep going down, then that’s just better for all of us.”

As for specific word on what exact capacity the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host this May, Boles isn’t ready to share that information just yet.

“Everybody wants to know when are we going to make that announcement on who can come and how many can come. We’re just telling people to be real patient. We’re going to do everything we can to wait to make that decision until we can help as many people as we can get here to the Indy 500 this year.”

This story has been updated to remove part of a quote from Doug Boles that was inaccurate, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

