Indy’s newest professional team to host pregame party with Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest professional athletes in Indianapolis are preparing to showcase their skills in their respective sports.

The Indy Ignite is part of the Indiana Fever’s pregame party and it’s a chance for the community to interact with the team.

The Indy Ignite are now the eighth team in the Professional Volleyball Federation.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans can watch the Ignite demonstrate their talents on a volleyball court set up at Bicentennial Unity Plaza, located outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“The Indy Ignite players that we’ve signed a few of them are going to be here and be demonstrating their skills, we’ve got some fan engagement, and we’ve got some winners that’ll get to compete on the sports court with our players,” said Randi Raff, Indy Ignite director of Community Engagement

This evening will include volleyball drills, fan activities, and merchandise giveaways.

The pregame party will also have face painting and a balloon artist. The first 200 fans will also receive a limited-edition Indy Ignite t-shirt.

The t-shirt will have the saying “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” on the front of it.

The Ignite is hoping to continue the growth of Women’s sports.

“I think it’s getting in the community and making sure that all those volleyball players throughout the state of Indiana, we already know volleyball is huge here in this state and just getting out there showing them that you can be a pro right here in central Indiana,” Raff said.

The Ignite kicks off its season in January. More information about them can be found here.