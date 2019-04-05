Injured Auburn star not expected at Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — Injured Auburn star Chuma Okeke is not expected to travel to Minneapolis to be with the team when it plays Virginia in the Final Four on Saturday.

Okeke injured his knee a week ago in the Sweet 16 victory against North Carolina. He had surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, to repair a torn knee ligament on Tuesday. An Auburn spokesman said Friday the team was not expecting Okeke to make the trip.

Auburn players have rallied around Okeke, the team’s leading scorer. Malik Dunbar wore Okeke’s No. 5 jersey during warmups for the Elite Eight game against Kentucky and says he plans to do the same before the Virginia game.