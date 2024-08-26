INTERVIEW: ‘Determined’ Will Power stays in championship chase with Portland win

PORTLAND, Ore. (WISH) — Veteran IndyCar driver Will Power is still in the chase for the championship after a dominant win in Portland Sunday. Power is now 54 points back from points leader and defending champ Alex Palou. With three races left, Power needs all the help he can get to challenge Palou for the trophy.

Power joined News 8’s Angela Moryan during Sportslocker Sunday to talk how his team pulled off the win and what his mindset is heading into the final three ovals.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.