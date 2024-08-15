It’s official! 2025 WNBA All-Star Game coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever officially announced Thursday morning that the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 will take place in Indianapolis.

The 21st WNBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Fever. This will be the first time the event takes place in the Circle City.

ESPN previously reported the news on Wednesday.

“We are excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to Indiana for the first time,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in a release. “The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game’s greatest stars.”

In addition to the All-Star Game, players will compete in the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18. Fans can also look forward to the fourth annual WNBA Live, a two-day interactive event celebrating the convergence of the WNBA with sports, fashion, music, and culture.

Indiana Fever’s popularity is at an all-time high thanks to this year’s No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. The Fever leads the league in attendance and has experienced massive numbers of fans at games and in broadcasts.

Statements

“We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women’s basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game’s biggest stars on display during next season’s All-Star Game,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in a release. “Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state.”