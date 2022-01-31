Sports

IU announcer for men’s basketball retires after 45 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Longtime public-address announcer Chuck Crabb announced his retirement Monday, Indiana University Athletics says.

Crabb took over the role for football and men’s basketball in 1977 from Bert Lewis, and is best-known as the PA announcer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the last 45 years, says a news release from IU Athletics. He’s also had stints as the announcer for women’s basketball, men’s soccer, and the IU track and field programs.

The Brazil, Indiana, native also worked at international events including the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cups, and the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the release said.

Bragg has also been the associate athletic director for facilities since 1990.

He is a 1973 graduate of Indiana University.