1  of  7
Closings
AL-HAQQ FOUNDATION ACADEMY & DAYCARE INDPLS HEBREW CONGREGATION - ECC JEWISH COMM CTR - CHILDCARE PURPOSE OF LIFE ACADEMY THE JOURNEY CHURCH - AVON THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD TIPTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

IU athletic director Glass to retire

Sports

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 10: Indiana Hoosiers Athletic Director Fred Glass claps during the Big Ten conference college football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 10, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University is going to be looking for a new athletic director.

Indiana Hoosiers Athletic Director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year.

Glass joined IU in 2009.

“It’s time,” Glass said in a news release. “It’s an all-in, all-consuming role, and I’ve loved it, but I’m ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family. I’ll finish up the Bicentennial Year and give President McRobbie enough time to select a great successor.”

President Michael McRobbie says a committee will search for a replacement.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: