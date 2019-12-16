IU athletic director Glass to retire

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 10: Indiana Hoosiers Athletic Director Fred Glass claps during the Big Ten conference college football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 10, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University is going to be looking for a new athletic director.

Indiana Hoosiers Athletic Director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year.

Glass joined IU in 2009.

“It’s time,” Glass said in a news release. “It’s an all-in, all-consuming role, and I’ve loved it, but I’m ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family. I’ll finish up the Bicentennial Year and give President McRobbie enough time to select a great successor.”

President Michael McRobbie says a committee will search for a replacement.