IU faces Tennessee Thursday evening in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) – IU and Tennessee face off Thursday evening in Gator Bowl in Jacksoville.
It’s the Hoosier’s first January bowl game since the 1988 Peach Bowl when they lost to Tennessee 7 to 5.
IU fans have flooded the Florida city to show their support for the Hoosier football team.
The team had its final practice ahead of the game Wednesday.
Tennesse has three players with 62 or more tackles this season.
Indiana leads Tennessee in all offensive categories aside from rushing yards per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.