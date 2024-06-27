IU Indianapolis to build athletic center

New athletic center in the works for IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just days before IUPUI changes its name to Indiana University Indianapolis, the school announced plans for a 4,500-seat athletic center.

The facility will be located behind the NCAA headquarters. Athletic Director Luke Bosso says it will house IUPUI men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball.

“We always want our athletes to have a legitimate Division I experience, and having a nice gym on campus to compete with the rest of the Horizon League will be nice and bring good things to our campus,” Bosso said.

The IUPUI women’s basketball team and volleyball team currently share space at the 1200-seat natatorium, and the men play five miles away at the Farmers Coliseum.

“There has been an artificial barrier of our students going up to those games, so, we think bringing it back on campus will be really good for that aspect,” Bosso said.

Construction is expected to start at the end of the summer, with a target opening date of Sept. 2026.

The state is paying $89 million of the $110 million price tag, with the stipulation the athletic center host other events, including high school sports.

“Nobody embraces winners like the city of Indianapolis,” said Bosso. “This can help continue to revitalize downtown, continue to attract people to the westside of downtown.”

The project still needs approval from the Higher Education Commission and the State Budget Committee.