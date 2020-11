IU quarterback Michael Penix tears ACL, out for season

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the first half of an NCCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana Hoosiers have lost their starting quarterback.

According to IU head football coach Tom Allen, Michael Penix tore an ACL in Saturday’s win over Maryland.

Penix will miss the rest of the season, injuring the same ACL he tore as a freshman in 2018.

In Penix’s absence, Jack Tuttle will step in under center for the Hoosiers.

The 5-1 Hoosiers travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Saturday.