IU transfer fights for Big Ten Championship with Michigan

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 21: AJ Barner #89 of the Michigan Wolverines battles for yards after a first half catch against Chester Kimbrough #12 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 21, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michigan will play for its third straight Big Ten Championship Saturday, but it would be a first for tight end AJ Barner.

Indiana Hoosier fans will remember that name after spending the first three seasons of this collegiate career in Bloomington before transferring to Michigan.

Barner is in the middle of his best season so far. He’s become one of the Wolverines’ top pass catchers. He racked up 99 yards and a touchdown against Michigan State, then had two big catches against Ohio State — all helping Michigan stay undefeated and play for a Big Ten title.

“I came here to do this, and it was definitely one of our goals,” Barner said. “There’s a lot of challenges playing through the season. But we expected to be here. It’s been great.”

This time last year, Barner’s future was more uncertain. He entered the transfer portal after three years at Indiana — opting to stay in the Big Ten East and go to Ann Arbor.

“It was kind of a tough decision for sure to leave Indiana,” Barner said. “But at the end of the day, just being developed as a player, I knew I would have a better opportunity here to play at the next level. At the end of the day, when you win games, everyone has success.”

“He’s elite in blocking, but he’s also shown to be a tremendous go-to receiver,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Makes the tough catches. Play demeanor speaks for itself. It’s tough. It’s physical. He’s a tremendous teammate in every way.”

“The last time Barner was inside Lucas Oil Stadium was Big Ten Media Days before the 2022 season representing Indiana as one of the Hoosiers’ captains. Some of his Hoosier teammates will be in the stands cheering him on Saturday.

“Indiana definitely, and specifically Bloomington and Indiana University, will always have a place in my heart. So I think it will be great to go back there,” Barner said.

It’s also a chance to send a message to some doubters.

“There’s been some people from Indiana, and I still see it sometimes, that just kind of doubted me,” Barner said. “I’m just going to continue to prove people wrong, and I can’t wait to take the stage with my teammates. All the good things that I learned at Indiana and the good memories that I have will continue to be with me and shape me into who I am today.”

Which could be a Big Ten Champion on Saturday.