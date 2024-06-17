IU trustees approve of $110M construction of multipurpose athletic center in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana University Board of Trustees announced on Monday it has approved the $110 million construction of a multipurpose athletics center in downtown Indianapolis.

According to a release, the IU Indianapolis Athletics Center will be approximately 134,000 gross square feet and seating for 4,500 spectators. The facility will house a multipurpose arena with an auxiliary gymnasium and community gathering spaces, suitable for hosting big indoor spring and athletic events in a seating capacity not available downtown.

Approximately 16,000 square feet of office spaces will also be included in the construction as well as athletics support spaces.

“It will be funded by $89 million in state appropriations — as part of the state’s biennial budget for the construction of an amateur sports facility — as well as $21 million in funding provided by IU Indianapolis,” per the release.

The project will also include the following features: a basketball and volleyball court with seats for 4,500, locker rooms, training facilities, and offices for IU Indianapolis Athletics and select National Sports Governing Bodies, requisite concourse spaces, concessions, restrooms, storage, and mechanical/electrical spaces to support the facility.

The university and community will have access to the multipurpose center.

The new facility will be placed on the IU Indianapolis campus immediately south of Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hall, home to the Herron School of Art + Design.

According to a release, the project will move forward for further consideration and approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the State Budget Committee.

Statements

“The board’s action is a major step in making a transformative project possible,” said Pamela Whitten, president of Indiana University, in a release. “Thanks to strong financial support from state partners, this facility will contribute to the continued growth of IU Indianapolis as a nexus of activity for the city and the surrounding region. It will serve as a home for Jaguar sports, university activities, and events for organizations from Indiana and beyond.”

“The athletics center represents yet another way IU Indianapolis is connecting with the community,” said Latha Ramchand, chancellor of IU Indianapolis, in a release. “Combined with Indiana University’s proud tradition of excellence in athletics, this facility will open up a multitude of future opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to engage with our campus.”

“Indiana University prides itself on facilities that prioritize function while still offering innovative construction and beautiful design,” said Thomas Morrison, IU’s vice president for capital planning and facilities, in a release. “The athletics center will achieve each of these goals as it propels IU and the downtown community into its next chapter in hosting world-class amateur sporting events.”