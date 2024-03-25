IUPUI hires Paul Corsaro as men’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IU Indianapolis Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Luke Bosso announced on Monday that Paul Corsaro will be the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Corsaro, an Indianapolis native, spent the last four seasons as head coach at the University of Indianapolis. In past three years, UIndy has gone 68-25 with back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season titles.

Corsaro becomes the 11th head coach in the history of IUPUI men’s basketball.

“I’m honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at IU Indianapolis,” Corsaro said. “I want to thank President Whitten, Chancellor Ramchand and our Athletic Director, Luke Bosso, for their belief in me and my vision for this program. My wife, Brooke, and my son, Greg, are equally excited to be Jaguars and cannot wait to hit the ground running and get integrated with the entire IU Indianapolis community.”

Corsaro began his coaching career as an assistant coach and associate head coach at UIndy (2012-18), helping the Greyhounds to a winning record for six straight winning seasons and four years of 20 wins or better. He later spent two years as assistant coach at Fort Wayne (2018-20), helping the Mastodons to an 18-15 mark his first season. After an 11-12 record in his first season at UIndy, he followed up with three straight winning seasons, including a 26-5 mark in 2022-23.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Paul Corsaro as the next coach of the Jaguars men’s basketball team,” IU Indianapolis Chancellor Latha Ramchand said. “He brings the perfect balance of team-building, coaching expertise, and high expectations for student success, all of which will help our student-athletes shine in competition and in the classroom.”

“At every turn during our search, Paul Corsaro’s name came up. He’s been wildly successful as a head coach at UIndy, he’s a tireless recruiter and proven developer of talent. He graduates his student-athletes, he wins the right way and his student-athletes have been strong ambassadors for their program,” Bosso said. “He has deep Indianapolis ties in the basketball community, in the corporate community and in the media, which is only going to help him be successful here. Today is a great day for our university, our athletic department and our men’s basketball program.”

Corsaro was the 2023 NABC Midwest Coach of the Year and GLVC Coach of the Year as his team set program records for wins in a season (26) and GLVC (17) victories. The program ranked as high as No. 4 in the NABC national polls, and was the top seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament. This past season, the Greyhounds went 23-9, and once again earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“To be a Division I head coach in Indianapolis – my hometown – I cannot think of anything better,” Corsaro said. “I’m excited about the future of our basketball program and athletic department, especially due to the new leadership of Chancellor Ramchand and direction of Luke, as well as the commitment shown by President Whitten.

“We will win,” said Corsaro. “We will win quickly. We will win the right way – the ethical way. And we will make the city of Indianapolis proud of the Jaguar basketball program.”

Corsaro graduated from UIndy in 2012 with a degree in communications, and completed his MBA from the school in 2014. He was a two-sport star at UIndy, competing in both basketball and football, playing in both the NCAA Tournament and NCAA DII football playoffs. He starred at nearby Roncalli High School, where he finished as the program’s all-time leader in career points.