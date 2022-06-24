Sports

Jaden Ivey overcome with emotion after being drafted by Detroit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Jaden Ivey pose for photos after Ivey was drafted with the 5th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following being selected with the No. 5 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, former Purdue star Jaden Ivey broke into tears of joy next to his mother, Niele, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jaden Ivey was visibly emotional while sharing a moment with his mother Niele after being taken No. 5 in the #NBADraft ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RBWxspJusT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2022

Ivey, who was raised by his mother as she ascended from former Notre Dame basketball star to the professional coaching ranks and back again to South Bend as the Irish Head Women’s Basketball Coach, now gets to play in the NBA just over 200 miles away from home.

A very cool story for the first Purdue player drafted inside the top 25 picks since Glen Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994 to the Milwaukee Bucks.