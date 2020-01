Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory

(AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz.

Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana.