Jeff Gordon climbs in midget car: ‘I feel like I’ve gone back 25 years in youth’

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It was Throwback Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where five-time Brickyard 400 champion Jeff Gordon climbed back in a midget car for the first time in almost 30 years.

Gordon said, “I feel like I’ve gone back 25 years in youth. You know, it’s been a long time since I was just that excited about getting behind the wheel of a race car. I can’t believe I’ve waited this long to get back on dirt.”

Gordon agreed to hop back behind the wheel to promote the return of the Driven2SaveLives BC 39 Race on Aug. 18-19th at IMS. The third-annual race will honor the life of the late Bryan Clauson and promote organ donation among racing fans. Gordon was honored to stir up some excitement about the Brickyard event.

Tim Clauson, Bryan ‘s father and the co-owner of Clauson Marshall Racing, said, “It was almost spiritual really to get Jeff Gordon back in a dirt midget where, you know, if you’re from this world, all those years ago it’s really what elevated short-track racing. So, to have him be a part of what Bryan kind of helped create out here, it means everything.”

Gordon added, “This whole thing I mean for a great cause. You know, for Bryan Clauson and his memory, I’m excited to be able to talk about the BC39 and that coming up after the Brickyard. But I just think, instead of the Brickyard being on the oval road course, I think they should bring it over here. I might even come back for that.”