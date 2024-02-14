Jenny Cavnar makes history as Oakland A’s primary play-by-play announcer

Play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar prepares before a game between the Nevada W at The Pit on January 28, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran baseball broadcaster Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California.

Cavnar becomes the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history — set to be the voice for most of the A’s games during the upcoming 2024 season.

She has covered baseball for 17 of her 20 years in the media business, most recently calling Colorado Rockies games the past 12 years as a backup play-by-play announcer while also hosting pregame and postgame shows and regional coverage.