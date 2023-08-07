Jill Biden shows support to U.S. Women’s soccer team after devasting World Cup loss

United States' players react after losing their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden is showing her support for the U.S. Women’s soccer team after their heartbreaking World Cup loss. The team fell to Sweden in a dramatic match with penalty kicks on Sunday morning.

The First Lady posted on social media, “You made this sport matter. Today, you inspired us with your grit and determination. We are proud of you. Always remember that you encourage women and girls everywhere to show up and fight for their dreams.”

.@USWNT, you made this sport matter. Today, you inspired us with your grit and determination. We are proud of you. Always remember that you encourage women and girls everywhere to show up and fight for their dreams. 💕 https://t.co/1vIkTaZ45n — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 6, 2023

This was the earliest exit ever for the U.S. Women’s soccer team. It also marked soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe’s last Women’s World Cup.

The American team had been trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive title, but the aspirations ended Sunday with penalty kicks.

Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelly O’Hara missed kicks from the penalty spot. Then Lina Hurtig clinched the shootout 5-4. The United States was knocked out of the World Cup by Sweden, with a draw in regulation and extra time.

The Americans had controlled the shootout until the three misses.

According to the Associated Press, Rapinoe spoke through tears after the game. “I mean, this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty. This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel,” she said.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher argued she had stopped Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line by officials. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen” as the Sweden team celebrated and the U.S. players appeared to sob.

“We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter. That’s tough,” Naeher said. “I am proud of the fight of the team. We knew we hadn’t done our best in the group stage and we wanted a complete team performance and the team came out and played great.”