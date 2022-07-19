Sports

Jim Cornelison to sing National Anthem for Brickyard weekend at IMS

by: Kyle Bloyd and Alexis Mitchell
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Jim Cornelison will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Gallagher Grand Prix IndyCar Series race Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cornelison, now a staple at IMS for singing “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the Indianapolis 500 since 2017, will sing the anthem for the first time at IMS.

The weekend will also include races from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

Cornelison is also known for singing the national anthem before Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears games.

