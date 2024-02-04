Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Joaquin Niemann has to settle for 70 as his LIV Golf lead shrinks to 4 shots over Rahm

LIV Golf logo. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Joaquin Niemann goes into the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba with a four-shot lead without having a round in the 60s. A day after Niemann shot 59, he had to settle for a 1-under 70 on Saturday to maintain control.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the biggest name to sign with the Saudi-funded league during the offseason, overcame an early bogey to post a 67 and join Dean Burmester (66) in the group trying to track down Niemann.

This is the opening event in the third season of LIV Golf with its 54 holes and shotgun start.

Niemann was at 13-under 129.

Niemann had an opening round in which everything felt easy. This was more of a grind. He bounced back from an early bogey with three birdies over a five-hole stretch to close out the front nine at El Camaleon.

At one point, Burmester had cut the lead to two shots after Niemann made a pair of bogeys, but the 25-year-old Chilean birdied the par-3 15th and Burmester bogeyed his last two holes.

Burmester and Niemann are among LIV players who thrived in the offseason. Nieman won the Australian Open. Burmester won his native South African Open and Joburg Open in successive weeks in joint European tour and Sunshine Tour events.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hinson, Carrington lead Pittsburgh’s victory...
College Basketball /
Jahmyl Telfort scores 26 points,...
College Basketball /
Anderson scores 20 in Ball...
College Basketball /
The problems that led to...
College Basketball /
Set of Michael Jordan’s championship...
Sports /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lawrence North vs. Lawrence...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Zionsville vs. Hamilton Southeastern...
High School - The Zone /