Johnson eyeing IndyCar, IMSA and Le Mans for 2023 schedule

Jimmie Johnson interacts with crew members in his garage during a practice session for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson heads to Watkins Glen this weekend for the six-hour IMSA endurance race and is hoping to work his way into the lineup for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is working on his 2023 schedule and is hoping it includes a full IndyCar schedule and more IMSA sports car races.

He also wants to be part of the special project NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports are working on to take a NextGen stock car to Le Mans next June. Johnson said his participation will depend on the IndyCar schedule.