Johnson, Gooch have late birdies that send their team to LIV Golf finale at Trump Doral

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson looked as though he might let Phil Mickelson off the hook. Then he birdied two straight holes at the end to beat Mickelson and send his defending champion 4 Aces into the final round. Talor Gooch won two straight holes with birdies to go from 1 down to 1 up. He won the last hole with a par to beat Eugenio Chacarra and make finalists out of the Range Goats. The other two teams to advance are Torque and Crushers. For the final round Sunday, the scores from all four players count toward a team total.