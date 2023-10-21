Search
Johnson, Gooch have late birdies that send their team to LIV Golf finale at Trump Doral

DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC reacts on the 11th green during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson looked as though he might let Phil Mickelson off the hook. Then he birdied two straight holes at the end to beat Mickelson and send his defending champion 4 Aces into the final round. Talor Gooch won two straight holes with birdies to go from 1 down to 1 up. He won the last hole with a par to beat Eugenio Chacarra and make finalists out of the Range Goats. The other two teams to advance are Torque and Crushers. For the final round Sunday, the scores from all four players count toward a team total.

