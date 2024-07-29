Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK for his 1st victory on the tour

First-place champion, captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, kisses the trophy on the 18th green after the final round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Rocester, England. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

ROCESTER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm won LIV Golf UK on Sunday for his first victory on the Saudi-funded tour when Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton three-putted his final hole for a bogey.

Rahm closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13 under at JCB Golf & Country Club, a stroke ahead of Hatton (69), season points leader Joaquin-Niemann (65) and defending champion Cameron-Smith (69). On the par-4 18th, Hatton hit a 75-foot putt to 5 feet and missed the par try to hand Rahm the title. Rahm and Hatton led Legion XIII to the team title.

Rahm is among seven players in LIV Golf who are in the Olympics next week at Le Golf National outside Paris. The 29-year-old Spanish star joined LIV Golf in December.