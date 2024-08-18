Jon Rahm with a 62 takes 2-shot lead in LIV Golf event

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) — Jon Rahm went all season without winning since his defection to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Now, the Spaniard is in a position for two in a row. Rahm finished eagle-birdie-birdie for a 62 at LIV Golf Greenbrier. That gives him a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and three other players. Rahm also won the LIV event in the UK right before the Olympics. He had a four-shot lead in the Olympics until a back-nine collapse that left him without any medal. Koepka had a 64. Also two shots behind were Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert and 51-year-old Richard Bland.