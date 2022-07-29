Josef Newgarden cleared to race Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A doctor on Friday gave IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden the green light to compete in Saturday’s road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“After being evaluated by IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows following this morning’s IndyCar Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, has been cleared to resume all racing activities,” IndyCar said in a statement.
Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following a crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital for evaluation.
IndyCar’s Gallagher Grand Prix is scheduled for noon Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.