Josef Newgarden cleared to race Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NTT Indy Car series driver Josef Newgarden poses with the P1 sticker after winning pole for the REV Group Grand Prix on June 19, 2021 at Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A doctor on Friday gave IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden the green light to compete in Saturday’s road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“After being evaluated by IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows following this morning’s IndyCar Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, has been cleared to resume all racing activities,” IndyCar said in a statement.

Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following a crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital for evaluation.

IndyCar’s Gallagher Grand Prix is scheduled for noon Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.