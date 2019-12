PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 24: Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended by the league.

The league announced on Monday afternoon that Gordon has been suspended indefinitely.

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/97GfKu966r — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

The talented but troubled Gordon has been suspended multiple times in his career.

He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violations of the league’s substance abuse police.