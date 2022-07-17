Sports

Kicker AJ Vinatieri commits to Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, AJ Vinatieri, son of future Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, announced his commitment to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

Vinatieri, who handled place kicking and punting duties at Zionsville High School this past season, first committed to UMASS in January before deciding to play for Cardinals Head Coach Mike Neu.

As a junior at Zionsville, Vinatieri’s 22-yard game-winning field goal gave the Eagles a regional championship. According to 247 sports, Vinatieri ranked as a three-star kicker/punter among the Class of 2022.

For the former Colts and Patriots legendary kicker, there is officially some MACtion on the way this fall.