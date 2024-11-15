University of Indianapolis selects Kim Pate as next AD

UIndy has announced the hiring of Kim Pate as its next athletic director. Pate will begin her new role on Monday, Nov. 18. (Provided Photo/UIndy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis announced Friday that Kim Pate has been selected as the next leader of Greyhound Athletics.

Pate will begin her duties as UIndy Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on Monday, after spending 8 1/2 years as the vice president for athletics at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina.

“I want to thank Dr. Tanuja Singh and the search committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity to lead this storied athletic program,” Pate said in a release. “It is a tremendous honor to take over the helm of one of the premier athletic programs in Division II that is known for all-around excellence and its emphasis on academic success and the student-athlete experience.”

Under Pate’s direction, Lenoir-Rhyne finished 12th in the final Learfield Directors Cup standings in both 2023 and 2024. The university won three team national championships during her time in Hickory and claimed six conference titles and four regional championships in 2023-24, including football, softball and women’s soccer.

Pate has served as AD at three different schools in the last 17 years, beginning at her alma mater Brevard College. She also spent five years leading the athletic department at GLVC-member University of Illinois Springfield, helping in the school’s transition to NCAA Division II.

“”I am thrilled to welcome Kim Pate to the University of Indianapolis,” UIndy President Dr. Tanuja Singh said in a release. “It was clear in the search process that her depth of experience and dedication to excellence is a perfect fit for UIndy.”

Pate earned her Masters of Business Administration from Western Carolina University and Bachelors in Business and Organizational Leadership from Brevard College. She and her husband Rick have one daughter, Carsen.