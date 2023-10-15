Koepka shoots a 62 and builds a 3-shot lead in his LIV Golf title defense

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC hits a shot from the rough on the first hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Brooks Koepka is poised to make it back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia in the LIV Golf League. The PGA champion shot a 62 on Saturday at LIV Golf-Jeddah. That gives him a three-shot lead going into the third and final round. Koepka won his first LIV Golf title last year at Royal Greens. Sergio Garcia had a 63 and Charles Howell III had a 64. They are three shots behind. Cam Smith is trying to hold on to the points lead. But he shot 68 and is losing ground to Talor Gooch. The winner of the points list gets $18 million.