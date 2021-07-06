Sports

Kokomo summer college baseball team to wear ‘Willy Wonka’ jerseys

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — In a world of pure imagination, a summer college baseball team says it’s feeling whimsical with one-game jerseys to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

The Kokomo Jackrabbits said their jerseys mimic the suit worn by actor Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie, with the team’s name across the front in a “Wonka-style font” and, on the back, just the player number. Not only will the players wear them at Friday’s game, fans will have a chance to buy them afterward.

“The name ‘Willy Wonka’ still inspires fun, even 50 years later,” said Jackrabbits general manager Michael Lieberman in a statement. “We wanted jerseys that reflected that same whimsical feeling. From all the feedback we’ve received, these hit the mark. In Wonka’s own words, they’re scrumpdiddlyumptious!”

The Northwest League team of the Great Lakes Division will play the Battle Creek Bombers starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Nine fans at the game who have entered in a drawing will take home jerseys. Bidding on the other jerseys will start online at 5 p.m. Friday, with bidding starting at $50.

The Jackrabbits aren’t the only baseball team trying out new gear to keep fans interested. Major League Baseball and its apparel partners this year have tried out “Local Market” caps — featuring area codes, emojis and a variety of fonts in a single word — as well as All-Star Game jerseys with the team names changed to just three-letter abbreviations.