Lawrence North jumps, Brownsburg on top in new high school football poll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
- Brownsburg (7) (8-0) 194 (1).
- Lawrence North (1) (8-0) 164 (4).
- Crown Point (1) (8-0) 162 (T-2).
- Westfield (1) (7-1) 160 (T-2).
- Indianapolis Cathedral (5-2) 118 (5).
- Warren Central (7-1) 98 (6).
- Elkhart (7-1) 54 (10).
- Columbus North (7-1) 52 (T-8).
- Center Grove (5-3) 44 (7).
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) (6-2) 28 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Franklin Central 24, Hamilton Southeastern 2.
Class 5A
- Concord (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
- Lafayette Jeff (8-0) 176 (2).
- Merrillville (7-1) 162 (3).
- Decatur Central (5-2) 112 (4).
- Plainfield (7-1) 106 (6).
- East Central (6-2) 102 (7).
- Castle (7-1) 102 (8).
- Bloomington North (6-2) 62 (5).
- Valparaiso (5-3) 32 (9).
- Warsaw (5-3) 28 (NR)
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 12, Chesterton 6.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (9) (7-0) 196 (1).
- Martinsville (8-0) 176 (2).
- Indianapolis Chatard (1) (6-1) 156 (3).
- East Noble (7-1) 150 (4)
- Columbia City (7-1) 98 (8)
- Mishawaka (6-2) 96 (6).
- Brebeuf (6-2) 76 (7).
- Leo (6-2) 40 (5).
- Evansville Reitz (6-2) 26 (NR)
- Danville (7-1) 26 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Logansport 18, Culver Academy 14, Greenfield 10, Roncalli 10, Northview 8.
Class 3A
- Evansville Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
- Heritage Hills (7-1) 162 (3).
- Mississinewa (8-0) 156 (2).
- Garrett (8-0) 122 (4).
- Lawrenceburg (7-1) 95 (5).
- Evansville Mater Dei (7-1) 90 (6)
- Maconaquah (8-0) 70 (7).
- Cascade (8-0) 64 (9).
- Gibson Southern (6-2) 58 (8).
- West Noble (7-1) 40 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Griffith 20, Ft. Wayne Luers 10, Heritage 8, Southridge 4.
Class 2A
- Brownstown (7) (7-0) 192 (1).
- Lafayette Catholic (3) (7-0) 182 (2).
- Indianapolis Lutheran (7-1) 162 (3).
- Adams Central (7-1) 132 (6)
- Paoli (8-0) 76 (8).
- Western Boone (7-1) 76 (4).
- South Vermillion (8-0) 66 (9).
- Triton Central (6-2) 50 (10).
- Linton (6-2) 44 (NR).
- Northeastern (8-0) 40 (NR).
Others receiving votes: North Posey 26, Heritage Christian 26, Monrovia 14, Rochester 14.
Class 1A
- North Judson (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
- Providence (7-0) 166 (2).
- Carroll (Flora) (8-0) 166 (3).
- Madison-Grant (8-0) 146 (4).
- North Decatur (7-1) 116 (5).
- Springs Valley (7-1) 86 (6).
- South Putnam (6-2) 66 (7).
- Frontier (7-0) 62 (9).
- Triton (6-2) 48 (10).
- North Vermillion (7-1) 22 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Pioneer 12, Milan 6, Tri 4.