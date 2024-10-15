Lawrence North jumps, Brownsburg on top in new high school football poll

Lawrence North played at Warren Central on October 4, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Brownsburg (7) (8-0) 194 (1). Lawrence North (1) (8-0) 164 (4). Crown Point (1) (8-0) 162 (T-2). Westfield (1) (7-1) 160 (T-2). Indianapolis Cathedral (5-2) 118 (5). Warren Central (7-1) 98 (6). Elkhart (7-1) 54 (10). Columbus North (7-1) 52 (T-8). Center Grove (5-3) 44 (7). Carroll (Fort Wayne) (6-2) 28 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Franklin Central 24, Hamilton Southeastern 2.

Class 5A

Concord (10) (8-0) 200 (1). Lafayette Jeff (8-0) 176 (2). Merrillville (7-1) 162 (3). Decatur Central (5-2) 112 (4). Plainfield (7-1) 106 (6). East Central (6-2) 102 (7). Castle (7-1) 102 (8). Bloomington North (6-2) 62 (5). Valparaiso (5-3) 32 (9). Warsaw (5-3) 28 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 12, Chesterton 6.

Class 4A

New Palestine (9) (7-0) 196 (1). Martinsville (8-0) 176 (2). Indianapolis Chatard (1) (6-1) 156 (3). East Noble (7-1) 150 (4) Columbia City (7-1) 98 (8) Mishawaka (6-2) 96 (6). Brebeuf (6-2) 76 (7). Leo (6-2) 40 (5). Evansville Reitz (6-2) 26 (NR) Danville (7-1) 26 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Logansport 18, Culver Academy 14, Greenfield 10, Roncalli 10, Northview 8.

Class 3A

Evansville Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1). Heritage Hills (7-1) 162 (3). Mississinewa (8-0) 156 (2). Garrett (8-0) 122 (4). Lawrenceburg (7-1) 95 (5). Evansville Mater Dei (7-1) 90 (6) Maconaquah (8-0) 70 (7). Cascade (8-0) 64 (9). Gibson Southern (6-2) 58 (8). West Noble (7-1) 40 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Griffith 20, Ft. Wayne Luers 10, Heritage 8, Southridge 4.

Class 2A

Brownstown (7) (7-0) 192 (1). Lafayette Catholic (3) (7-0) 182 (2). Indianapolis Lutheran (7-1) 162 (3). Adams Central (7-1) 132 (6) Paoli (8-0) 76 (8). Western Boone (7-1) 76 (4). South Vermillion (8-0) 66 (9). Triton Central (6-2) 50 (10). Linton (6-2) 44 (NR). Northeastern (8-0) 40 (NR).

Others receiving votes: North Posey 26, Heritage Christian 26, Monrovia 14, Rochester 14.

Class 1A

North Judson (10) (8-0) 200 (1). Providence (7-0) 166 (2). Carroll (Flora) (8-0) 166 (3). Madison-Grant (8-0) 146 (4). North Decatur (7-1) 116 (5). Springs Valley (7-1) 86 (6). South Putnam (6-2) 66 (7). Frontier (7-0) 62 (9). Triton (6-2) 48 (10). North Vermillion (7-1) 22 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 12, Milan 6, Tri 4.