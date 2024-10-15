Search
Lawrence North jumps, Brownsburg on top in new high school football poll

Lawrence North played at Warren Central on October 4, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

  1. Brownsburg (7) (8-0) 194 (1).
  2. Lawrence North (1) (8-0) 164 (4).
  3. Crown Point (1) (8-0) 162 (T-2).
  4. Westfield (1) (7-1) 160 (T-2).
  5. Indianapolis Cathedral (5-2) 118 (5).
  6. Warren Central (7-1) 98 (6).
  7. Elkhart (7-1) 54 (10).
  8. Columbus North (7-1) 52 (T-8).
  9. Center Grove (5-3) 44 (7).
  10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (6-2) 28 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Franklin Central 24, Hamilton Southeastern 2.

Class 5A

  1. Concord (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
  2. Lafayette Jeff (8-0) 176 (2).
  3. Merrillville (7-1) 162 (3).
  4. Decatur Central (5-2) 112 (4).
  5. Plainfield (7-1) 106 (6).
  6. East Central (6-2) 102 (7).
  7. Castle (7-1) 102 (8).
  8. Bloomington North (6-2) 62 (5).
  9. Valparaiso (5-3) 32 (9).
  10. Warsaw (5-3) 28 (NR)

Others receiving votes:  Floyd Central 12, Chesterton 6.

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (9) (7-0) 196 (1).
  2. Martinsville (8-0) 176 (2).
  3. Indianapolis Chatard (1) (6-1) 156 (3).
  4. East Noble (7-1) 150 (4)
  5. Columbia City (7-1) 98 (8)
  6. Mishawaka (6-2) 96 (6).
  7. Brebeuf (6-2) 76 (7).
  8. Leo (6-2) 40 (5).
  9. Evansville Reitz (6-2) 26 (NR)
  10. Danville (7-1) 26 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Logansport 18, Culver Academy 14, Greenfield 10, Roncalli 10, Northview 8.

Class 3A

  1. Evansville Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
  2. Heritage Hills (7-1) 162 (3).
  3. Mississinewa (8-0) 156 (2).
  4. Garrett (8-0) 122 (4).
  5. Lawrenceburg (7-1) 95 (5).
  6. Evansville Mater Dei (7-1) 90 (6)
  7. Maconaquah (8-0) 70 (7).
  8. Cascade (8-0) 64 (9).
  9. Gibson Southern (6-2) 58 (8).
  10. West Noble (7-1) 40 (NR).

Others receiving votes:  Griffith 20, Ft. Wayne Luers 10, Heritage 8, Southridge 4.

Class 2A

  1. Brownstown (7) (7-0) 192 (1).
  2. Lafayette Catholic (3) (7-0) 182 (2).
  3. Indianapolis Lutheran (7-1) 162 (3).
  4. Adams Central (7-1) 132 (6)
  5. Paoli (8-0) 76 (8).
  6. Western Boone (7-1) 76 (4).
  7. South Vermillion (8-0) 66 (9).
  8. Triton Central (6-2) 50 (10).
  9. Linton (6-2) 44 (NR).
  10. Northeastern (8-0) 40 (NR).

Others receiving votes: North Posey 26, Heritage Christian 26, Monrovia 14, Rochester 14.

Class 1A

  1. North Judson (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
  2. Providence (7-0) 166 (2).
  3. Carroll (Flora) (8-0) 166 (3).
  4. Madison-Grant (8-0) 146 (4).
  5. North Decatur (7-1) 116 (5).
  6. Springs Valley (7-1) 86 (6).
  7. South Putnam (6-2) 66 (7).
  8. Frontier (7-0) 62 (9).
  9. Triton (6-2) 48 (10).
  10. North Vermillion (7-1) 22 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 12, Milan 6, Tri 4.

