Learning about the Negro Leagues in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The role Indiana played in one of baseball’s most important legacies, the Negro Leagues, was discussed Thursday night in Indianapolis.

It was part of the monthly series called Conversations on Indiana: African American History and Culture.

The nonprofit Freetown Village hosts the series.

Two visitors talked Thursday morning about the series on “Daybreak.” Clete Ladd is a historian, and Rodney Scott is one of the best players ever to come out of Indianapolis. Scott is an Arlington alum who went on to star in Major League Baseball.

