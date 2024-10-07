LeBron and Bronny James become first father-son duo to play together on an NBA team

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(CNN) — It might have been a preseason game, but it proved to be a historic one on Sunday night.

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father/son duo to play together on an NBA team.

The pair took the court together to start the second quarter — much to the delight of the crowd on hand at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Bronny, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, got the gift of cheering fans as he played for four minutes alongside his 39-year-old superstar father.

LeBron, who got his first action of the preseason against his former USA basketball teammates Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, scored 19 points in the first half. He did not play in the second half.

Bronny, whose jersey is emblazed with “James Jr.” across the back, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft in June, joining his father at the franchise. He would finish with zero points and two rebounds in 13 minutes played.

The Lakers would fall to the Suns 118-114.

Asked about sharing this moment on his son’s birthday, LeBron said it “means everything.”

“For someone who didn’t have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids,” LeBron said. “Then ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think it’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for.”

Bronny said he found out that he was going to play with his father earlier in the day. He added that while he was “psyched,” it also felt like a “normal game with my teammate.”

“Just trying to live in the moment and do my job and find my role,” he added.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said he is “thrilled” to be part of a team with LeBron and Bronny.

“I think it speaks to LeBron’s certainly longevity but also his competitive stamina, that he is able to still be doing this in year 22,” Redick said. “It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point. And really just the fatherly care and love and certainly the motherly care from Savannah (James) as well. Bronny is such a great kid, and he’s a pleasure to be around.”

The Lakers have four more preseason games, including the next one on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team will open up the NBA regular season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.