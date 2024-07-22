LeBron James chosen as Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

United States' forward LeBron James waves to the crowd after the end of an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON (WISH) — In a historic moment for U.S.A. basketball, LeBron James has been chosen as the flag-bearer for Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, as voted by his fellow Olympians, ESPN reported on Monday.

The announcement means James is the first men’s basketball player to receive the honor, with previous recipients including Sue Bird in 2020 and Dawn Staley in 2004.

Paris will be James’ fourth appearance at the Olympics, having secured gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, as well as, a bronze in Athens 2004.

Reflecting on his nomination, James expressed gratitude in a statement, where Team USA prepared for its final pre-Olympic exhibition against Germany on Monday, said ESPN.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially at a moment that can unite the world,” James remarked. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and countless others across the nation with big dreams.”

James received the nomination from teammate Stephen Curry, who showed support through a video endorsement, alongside USA Basketball.

The identity of Team USA’s female flag-bearer will be disclosed on Tuesday.