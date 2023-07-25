LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to a statement from the James family.

Bronny James was taken to the hospital, is no longer in the intensive care unit, and is in stable condition.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”