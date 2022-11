Sports

Ledecky posts world record in 800 free at World Cup meet

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Katie Ledecky of the United States celebrates with Summer McIntosh of Canada after breaking the world record in the Women's 800m Freestyle final on Day 3 of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Leg 3 at Indiana University Natatorium on November 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 800-meter freestyle in a World Cup meet.

The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013.

Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit organized by FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports. The previous two were in Berlin and Toronto.

The 25-year-old Ledecky won by nearly 10 seconds over silver medalist Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian.